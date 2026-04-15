Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Grows By 41.1%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,962,035 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 4,932,604 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,501,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

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Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $530.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.27.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,294.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,061,222 shares of the company's stock worth $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,734 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,054,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,406,000. GSK plc bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,196,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 1,589,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company's core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum's most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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