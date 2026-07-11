Short Interest in Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Decreases By 84.7%

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,107 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 40,025 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Holcim Stock Performance

HCMLY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 145,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. Holcim has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Holcim from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $16.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Holcim

About Holcim

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France's Lafarge, which created one of the world's largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

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