Short Interest in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) Declines By 34.7%

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 765,756 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 1,172,443 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Insteel Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on IIIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 156,139 shares of the company's stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,515 shares of the company's stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company's stock.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE IIIN opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insteel Industries will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Insteel Industries's payout ratio is 5.50%.

Key Headlines Impacting Insteel Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Insteel Industries this week:

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and distribution of welded-wire reinforcement, cut-and-bent reinforcement and related accessories for concrete walls, floors and columns. Its products are employed across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, providing structural strength and dimensional stability in poured concrete applications.

Key product lines include truss mats—prefabricated, ladder-like assemblies of welded wire designed for rapid placement—and custom cut-and-bent wire assemblies that meet specific engineering requirements.

Further Reading

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