Short Interest in KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Decreases By 31.7%

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 834 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 1,221 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

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KBC Group Stock Performance

KBC Group stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.79 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBCSY. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBC Group

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group's banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

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