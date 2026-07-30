Short Interest in Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA) Drops By 40.9%

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 121,399 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the June 30th total of 205,334 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,195 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

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Institutional Trading of Logistic Properties of the Americas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in the second quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Logistic Properties of the Americas by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logistic Properties of the Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LPA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 33,938 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,408. Logistic Properties of the Americas has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter. Logistic Properties of the Americas had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 1.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Logistic Properties of the Americas will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPA. Btg Pactual set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Zacks Research raised Logistic Properties of the Americas to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

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Logistic Properties of the Americas Company Profile

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSE American: LPA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development, and management of Class A industrial properties across the Americas. The company's portfolio comprises modern logistics and distribution facilities strategically located in key markets throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. By targeting high-barrier-to-entry locations, Logistic Properties of the Americas aims to support growing demand from e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and third-party logistics providers.

Founded in 2020, the company launched its initial public offering in late 2020 and is overseen by a management team with deep experience in industrial real estate and supply chain operations.

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