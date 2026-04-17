Short Interest in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Grows By 21.3%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,410,853 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 1,163,283 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 563,565 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Mativ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mativ

Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE MATV opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $517.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Mativ has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.55 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mativ will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Mativ's payout ratio is currently -6.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Mativ by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mativ by 50.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,734 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,608 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mativ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mativ

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

Further Reading

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