Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN) Declines By 84.3%

Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,751 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 11,177 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,351 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

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Molecular Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 2,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,314. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOLN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.38.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Partners stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company's stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in the design and development of DARPin® (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapies. These small, modular proteins are engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to disease-relevant targets. The company's technology platform aims to deliver novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas by leveraging the unique properties of DARPins, including stability, tissue penetration and multi-specific binding capabilities.

The company's development pipeline spans infectious diseases, ophthalmology and oncology.

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