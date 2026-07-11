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Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN) Declines By 84.3%

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Molecular Partners logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,751 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 11,177 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,351 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 2,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,314. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOLN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOLN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Partners stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company's stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in the design and development of DARPin® (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapies. These small, modular proteins are engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to disease-relevant targets. The company's technology platform aims to deliver novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas by leveraging the unique properties of DARPins, including stability, tissue penetration and multi-specific binding capabilities.

The company's development pipeline spans infectious diseases, ophthalmology and oncology.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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