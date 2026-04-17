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Short Interest in Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) Grows By 30.5%

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Newsmax logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest jumped 30.5% to 7,449,756 shares as of March 31, equal to about 14.8% of the stock and a short-interest ratio of 6.9 days based on average daily volume.
  • Shares traded at $6.93 (up 1.1%) with a market cap of $894.3M, a 52-week range of $5.11–$27.49, and the company reported negative profitability (PE -5.97, net margin -52.57%).
  • The analyst consensus is a Hold with a $21.50 target while Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)", and several institutional investors (including Geode and JPMorgan) recently initiated positions.
  • Interested in Newsmax? Here are five stocks we like better.

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,449,756 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 5,709,250 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,084,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newsmax in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMAX

Newsmax Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE NMAX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 570,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,378. Newsmax has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. Newsmax had a negative net margin of 52.57% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%.

Institutional Trading of Newsmax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMAX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax during the second quarter valued at $1,425,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the second quarter worth about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax during the second quarter worth $338,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newsmax in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

About Newsmax

(Get Free Report)

Newsmax NYSE: NMAX is a diversified media company that produces and distributes conservative-oriented news, opinion and informational content. The company operates across multiple platforms, including a cable news channel, a digital streaming service, a website, a print magazine and various mobile applications. Newsmax focuses on delivering political coverage, financial analysis and cultural commentary to its audience.

Originally launched as a news website in 1998, Newsmax expanded into print with the debut of Newsmax magazine in 2003 and later launched its flagship cable network, Newsmax TV, in 2014.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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