Short Interest in Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Increases By 188.7%

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,838,232 shares, a growth of 188.7% from the June 30th total of 2,022,460 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,969,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

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Nintendo Trading Up 8.3%

OTCMKTS NTDOY traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,882,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Nintendo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.429-0.429 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 47.6% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 11.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Nintendo by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 163,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 35,581 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the company's stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NTDOY. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nintendo

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo's business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

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