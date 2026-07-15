Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Declines By 50.8%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,841 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 36,245 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,199 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Insider Activity at Stabilis Solutions

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz bought 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $29,175.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,673.71. This represents a 12.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,667 shares of company stock valued at $37,136. Company insiders own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stabilis Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,523 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 37.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stabilis Solutions by 22.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stabilis Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Stabilis Solutions by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,200 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLNG

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SLNG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of -0.32. The stock's 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions NASDAQ: SLNG is a U.S.-based marketer and distributor of cryogenic liquid products and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company operates a nationwide network of terminals and bulk delivery assets, supplying industrial gases such as liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty products including carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Stabilis Solutions serves a broad array of end markets—from food and beverage processing to environmental applications and power generation—by ensuring a reliable chain of custody from production to point of use.

In addition to its cryogenic gas portfolio, Stabilis Solutions has developed a growing LNG business, providing clean-fuel solutions for heavy-duty transportation and on-site energy needs.

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