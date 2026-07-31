Short Interest in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Declines By 32.1%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,850,861 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 7,142,803 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 947,818 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Get SUPN alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SUPN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 370.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 112,886 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of SUPN opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $59.68.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Supernus Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Supernus Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here