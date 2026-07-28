Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Increases By 143.9%

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,704 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the June 30th total of 33,911 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVNLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Trading Up 0.5%

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.

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