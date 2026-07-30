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Short Interest in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX) Increases By 82.7%

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Telix Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest surged 82.7% to 297,140 shares as of July 15, up from 162,625 shares on June 30. Short interest represents approximately 0.1% of Telix’s shares outstanding, with a short-interest ratio of 1.8 days.
  • Telix shares opened at $9.97, compared with a 12-month range of $6.28 to $14.27. The stock’s consensus analyst rating is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $20.40, though recent ratings included downgrades and a sell rating.
  • Several institutional investors increased or initiated positions, including Bank of America, which boosted its stake by 523.8%, and Rhumbline Advisers, which increased its position by 117.3%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 297,140 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 162,625 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Telix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals by 523.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,031 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLX opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Telix Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLX

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Telix Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: TLX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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