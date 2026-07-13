Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Expands By 211.9%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 23,639 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the June 15th total of 7,580 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of VOC Energy Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of VOC Energy Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on VOC

VOC Energy Trust Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of VOC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,893. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 71.27% and a net margin of 90.03%.The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. VOC Energy Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.36%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended royalty trust focused on upstream oil and gas interests. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the trust holds non-operated royalty and net profit interests in conventional petroleum and natural gas properties. VOC's structure allows it to collect a percentage of production revenues without directly managing exploration or drilling activities.

The trust's asset portfolio is concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with producing properties across Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Further Reading

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