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Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Rises By 89.0%

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026

Key Points

  • Short interest in EMCB surged 89% to 3,551 shares as of July 15, up from 1,879 shares on June 30. Short interest represents 0.2% of shares outstanding, with a short-interest ratio of 0.7 days.
  • EMCB opened at $65.33, below its 50-day moving average of $66.20 and 200-day moving average of $66.48. The ETF has traded between $64.58 and $70.07 over the past year.
  • Several institutional investors increased their positions, including LPL Financial, UBS Group, Integrated Wealth Concepts, and Rockefeller Capital Management; Schwallier Wealth Management also initiated a new stake.
  • Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,551 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the June 30th total of 1,879 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

EMCB stock opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $70.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,602,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,314 shares of the company's stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,259 shares of the company's stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 179,345 shares of the company's stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,464 shares of the company's stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (EMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF with a focus on investment- and non-investment-grade corporate debt of emerging-market countries. The fund manager may invest using derivatives. EMCB was launched on Mar 8, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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