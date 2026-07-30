Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Rises By 89.0%

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WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:EMCB Get Free Report ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,551 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the June 30th total of 1,879 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EMCB stock opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $70.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,602,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,314 shares of the company's stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,259 shares of the company's stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 179,345 shares of the company's stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,464 shares of the company's stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (EMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF with a focus on investment- and non-investment-grade corporate debt of emerging-market countries. The fund manager may invest using derivatives. EMCB was launched on Mar 8, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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