Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) Major Shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde Sells 28,245 Shares of Stock

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 28,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $659,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,352,237 shares in the company, valued at $54,948,256.32. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 20,034 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $455,372.82.

Get Shoulder Innovations alerts: Sign Up

Shoulder Innovations Price Performance

NYSE SI traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 65,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,187. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. Shoulder Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Shoulder Innovations had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 81.78%. Analysts expect that Shoulder Innovations, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoulder Innovations

Institutional Trading of Shoulder Innovations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Shoulder Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoulder Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

About Shoulder Innovations

Shoulder Innovations NYSE: SI is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of shoulder implant systems and related surgical instruments for orthopedic surgery. The company’s product portfolio includes modular shoulder prostheses, humeral and glenoid components, and instrumentation kits designed to facilitate both primary and revision shoulder arthroplasty procedures. Emphasizing a patient-centric approach, Shoulder Innovations works to offer implant solutions that aim to restore mobility and reduce post-operative complications.

In addition to its core implant offerings, Shoulder Innovations provides comprehensive clinical support and training programs for surgeons and operating room teams.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shoulder Innovations, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shoulder Innovations wasn't on the list.

While Shoulder Innovations currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here