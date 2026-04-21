Free Trial
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Shutterstock, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:SSTK)

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Shutterstock logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shutterstock announced a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, payable June 18 to shareholders of record on June 4, implying a yield of about 8.0%.
  • The company has raised its dividend each year for six years and has a payout ratio of ~54.1%, with analysts forecasting ~$2.50 EPS next year that would support the $1.44 annualized dividend (expected payout ~57.6%).
  • In the most recent quarter Shutterstock missed EPS (reported $0.67 vs. $1.05 est.) and revenue fell ~12% year-over-year to $220.2M; shares trade around $17.98 with a market cap near $639M and a P/E of ~13.9.
  • Five stocks we like better than Shutterstock.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Shutterstock has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE SSTK traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 151,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,140. The firm has a market cap of $639.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $220.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Shutterstock's quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc NYSE: SSTK operates a leading global creative platform that provides royalty-free stock content to businesses, marketing agencies and media outlets. Its primary offerings include high-resolution photographs, vector graphics, illustrations, video footage and music tracks, all available through subscription plans or on-demand licensing. The platform also features customizable design tools and collaborative workspaces that enable customers to create and manage visual content more efficiently.

Founded in 2003 by Jon Oringer, Shutterstock began as an online marketplace offering a modest selection of images and quickly scaled its library to hundreds of millions of assets.

Read More

Dividend History for Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Shutterstock Right Now?

Before you consider Shutterstock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shutterstock wasn't on the list.

While Shutterstock currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines