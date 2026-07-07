Shyam Sankar Sells 150,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 599,899 shares in the company, valued at $77,986,870. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $134.37. The company had a trading volume of 52,436,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,160,664. The firm has a market cap of $322.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.67.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here