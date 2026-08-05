Sidoti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti lifted their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hawkins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti analyst D. Harriman now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Hawkins' current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Hawkins' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.42 million.

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Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWKN. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hawkins from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Hawkins and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWKN

Hawkins Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.60. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $117.98 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Hawkins's payout ratio is 19.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $40,122,000 after acquiring an additional 94,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company's stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc NASDAQ: HWKN is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins' product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

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