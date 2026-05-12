Sidoti Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Sidoti analyst M. Mathison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Koppers' current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Koppers' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Koppers had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.10%.The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Koppers's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.600 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Koppers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Koppers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Koppers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

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Koppers Price Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $831.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Koppers's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $94,357.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 447,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,170.69. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koppers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $46,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Koppers by 7,175.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

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