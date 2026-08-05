Sidoti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for FET

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Forum Energy Technologies' current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FET. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forum Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.31 million, a P/E ratio of -493.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.60. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.35 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IES Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1,327.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,203 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $7,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 204.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,596 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 108,490 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,209 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,363 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Forum Energy Technologies

In other news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 5,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $353,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,712.56. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Michael Dewayne Danford sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $166,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,004,173.11. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forum Energy Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Forum Energy Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its EPS forecast for Q3 2026 to $1.20 from $0.51 and its FY2026 forecast to $3.88 from $2.08. The firm also increased its estimates for Q2, Q3 and Q4 2027, lifting its FY2027 EPS forecast to $5.19 from $3.09 . These revisions signal expectations for stronger profitability and are well above the current full-year consensus estimate of $2.16. Sidoti earnings estimates

Sidoti raised its EPS forecast for to $1.20 from $0.51 and its forecast to $3.88 from $2.08. The firm also increased its estimates for Q2, Q3 and Q4 2027, lifting its . These revisions signal expectations for stronger profitability and are well above the current full-year consensus estimate of $2.16. Positive Sentiment: The improved outlook follows Forum Energy Technologies’ latest quarterly results, in which the oilfield-services company reported $1.16 in EPS and $226.2 million in revenue, exceeding analyst expectations of $0.56 and $212.4 million, respectively. The company’s restructuring progress and recent earnings execution are supporting investor confidence. Forum Energy Technology Shares Rise As Restructuring Progresses

The improved outlook follows Forum Energy Technologies’ latest quarterly results, in which the oilfield-services company reported $1.16 in EPS and $226.2 million in revenue, exceeding analyst expectations of $0.56 and $212.4 million, respectively. The company’s restructuring progress and recent earnings execution are supporting investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: EVP John Ivascu sold 5,000 FET shares for approximately $353,150, reducing his direct ownership by 5.52%. Because the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and he retained 85,512 shares, the sale is a limited signal rather than clear evidence of deteriorating insider confidence. FET insider sale

EVP John Ivascu sold 5,000 FET shares for approximately $353,150, reducing his direct ownership by 5.52%. Because the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and he retained 85,512 shares, the sale is a limited signal rather than clear evidence of deteriorating insider confidence. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti lowered its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $0.67 from $0.75, indicating that near-term quarterly performance may be uneven despite the stronger annual outlook.

Sidoti lowered its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $0.67 from $0.75, indicating that near-term quarterly performance may be uneven despite the stronger annual outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed: available coverage includes Hold and Sell ratings, with MarketBeat reporting an overall “Reduce” consensus. The stock is also trading close to its 52-week high, which may increase sensitivity to profit-taking if execution fails to match the elevated forecasts.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global provider of advanced products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company's offerings span the full lifecycle of exploration and production, including drilling, well construction, completion and production, and subsea operations. Key product lines include premium drill bits, downhole drilling motors, directional drilling tools, subsea umbilicals, and pressure control equipment, complemented by field service support and engineered solutions for complex projects.

Established through the merger of Forum Oilfield Technologies, Triton Group, Global Energy Group, and Allen International in 2010, Forum Energy Technologies has built a diversified technology portfolio designed to meet evolving industry requirements.

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