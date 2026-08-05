Sidoti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Unisys

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS - Free Report) - Sidoti lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Unisys in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Unisys' current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Unisys' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%.

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A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UIS. Zacks Research cut Unisys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unisys in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unisys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Unisys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unisys

Unisys Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of UIS stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. Unisys has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $216.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unisys

In other news, Director Philippe Germond sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 236,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,279.95. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,846 shares of company stock valued at $156,102. Corporate insiders own 11.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,604,604 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 878,265 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,791,963 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 240,476 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Unisys by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,758,525 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 260,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,744,864 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 468,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,693 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation NYSE: UIS is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

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