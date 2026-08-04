Sidoti Has Negative Estimate for Pitney Bowes Q2 Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti cut their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pitney Bowes in a report released on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes' current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PBI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $17.30 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pitney Bowes from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Pitney Bowes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.45.

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Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

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Pitney Bowes Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of PBI stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.700 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pitney Bowes's payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 18,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $301,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,571,117.68. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 413,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $7,484,247.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,226,859.93. This trade represents a 77.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,404,322 shares of company stock worth $72,324,055. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 133.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,424 shares of the technology company's stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,488 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 72,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 195,309 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Key Pitney Bowes News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pitney Bowes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher analyst price target: Citizens JMP raised its price target to $22 from $19 and maintained a “market outperform” rating, implying additional upside. Truist also lifted its target to $18, while Citigroup reiterated its outperform rating. Pitney Bowes Price Target Raised to $22.00

Citizens JMP raised its price target to $22 from $19 and maintained a “market outperform” rating, implying additional upside. Truist also lifted its target to $18, while Citigroup reiterated its outperform rating. Positive Sentiment: Value and turnaround support: Greystone Capital identified PBI as a mispriced niche industrial with durable fundamentals, a roughly 15% free-cash-flow yield, potential asset monetization and ongoing strategic improvements. The investment firm also lists Pitney Bowes among its top-five positions. Greystone Capital Q2 2026 Letter

Greystone Capital identified PBI as a mispriced niche industrial with durable fundamentals, a roughly 15% free-cash-flow yield, potential asset monetization and ongoing strategic improvements. The investment firm also lists Pitney Bowes among its top-five positions. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat: Pitney Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, exceeding the $0.34 consensus estimate and rising from $0.27 a year earlier. Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance remains $1.55 to $1.70. Pitney Bowes Stock Information

Pitney Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, exceeding the $0.34 consensus estimate and rising from $0.27 a year earlier. Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance remains $1.55 to $1.70. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and valuation: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annually. However, the approximately 0.2% yield is modest. PBI trades at about 14.8 times earnings, with analysts’ average target near $18.45, suggesting limited consensus upside at recent levels. Why Pitney Bowes Is a Top Dividend Stock

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annually. However, the approximately 0.2% yield is modest. PBI trades at about 14.8 times earnings, with analysts’ average target near $18.45, suggesting limited consensus upside at recent levels. Negative Sentiment: Large CEO stock sales: CEO Kurt James Wolf sold approximately 1.06 million shares in transactions from July 30 through August 3 for roughly $19.0 million, substantially reducing his direct ownership. The sales may weigh on sentiment because they occurred as the stock approached its 52-week high, although they could also reflect personal liquidity or planned transactions. SEC Insider Trading Filing

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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