Sidoti Has Negative Outlook for FET Q1 Earnings

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET - Free Report) - Sidoti decreased their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Forum Energy Technologies' current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

FET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FET stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.88 million, a PE ratio of -470.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $212.35 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%.

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 848,519 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,938 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,802 shares in the last quarter. IES Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $20,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,316 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 100,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,682 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Forum Energy Technologies

In other news, SVP Michael Dewayne Danford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $166,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,173.11. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global provider of advanced products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company's offerings span the full lifecycle of exploration and production, including drilling, well construction, completion and production, and subsea operations. Key product lines include premium drill bits, downhole drilling motors, directional drilling tools, subsea umbilicals, and pressure control equipment, complemented by field service support and engineered solutions for complex projects.

Established through the merger of Forum Oilfield Technologies, Triton Group, Global Energy Group, and Allen International in 2010, Forum Energy Technologies has built a diversified technology portfolio designed to meet evolving industry requirements.

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