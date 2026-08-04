Sidoti Has Positive Outlook for AGM FY2026 Earnings

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note issued on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $20.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.29. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage's current full-year earnings is $20.00 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage's Q4 2026 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.54 EPS.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 29.98%.The business had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.51 million.

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A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Agricultural Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.60.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,330 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $52,123,000 after buying an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Key Stories Impacting Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Here are the key news stories impacting Federal Agricultural Mortgage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its earnings outlook across 2026 and 2027. The analyst increased FY2026 EPS estimates to $20.74 from $19.29 and FY2027 estimates to $22.54 from $20.48. Quarterly forecasts were also lifted to $5.36 for Q4 2026, $5.36 for Q1 2027, $5.61 for Q2, $5.74 for Q3 and $5.83 for Q4. The revisions indicate expectations for stronger profitability than previously projected and place Sidoti’s FY2026 forecast above the $20.00 consensus estimate. Sidoti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AGM

The analyst increased FY2026 EPS estimates to $20.74 from $19.29 and FY2027 estimates to $22.54 from $20.48. Quarterly forecasts were also lifted to $5.36 for Q4 2026, $5.36 for Q1 2027, $5.61 for Q2, $5.74 for Q3 and $5.83 for Q4. The revisions indicate expectations for stronger profitability than previously projected and place Sidoti’s FY2026 forecast above the $20.00 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its AGM price target to $255 from $228 and maintained an “outperform” rating. The new target suggests additional upside based on the referenced share price, reinforcing the view that AGM’s earnings prospects and valuation remain attractive. Benzinga price-target report

The new target suggests additional upside based on the referenced share price, reinforcing the view that AGM’s earnings prospects and valuation remain attractive. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating results provided further support for investor optimism. AGM’s latest quarterly report exceeded expectations, with EPS of $5.40 versus the $4.87 consensus and revenue of $125.01 million versus the $113.51 million estimate. The company also reported a 29.98% net margin and 18.90% return on equity.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation NYSE: AGM, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company's principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

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