Sidoti Has Positive Outlook of Acco Brands FY2026 Earnings

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acco Brands in a research report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Acco Brands' current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Acco Brands' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Research raised Acco Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Acco Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acco Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Acco Brands from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acco Brands currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

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Acco Brands Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of ACCO opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Acco Brands has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $399.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $415.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.53 million. Acco Brands had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Acco Brands has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.870-0.910 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acco Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Acco Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 460,514 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Acco Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,421 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acco Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,489 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acco Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 57,217 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $230,012.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,691.60. This trade represents a 75.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acco Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Acco Brands's payout ratio is 48.39%.

About Acco Brands

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

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