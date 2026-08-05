Sidoti Issues Negative Forecast for Luxfer Earnings

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR - Free Report) - Sidoti cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luxfer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Luxfer's current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Luxfer's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Luxfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.30 million.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LXFR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Luxfer from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Luxfer to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Luxfer from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on LXFR

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of LXFR opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $456.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 837,433 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 332.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 177,386 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 136,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 300,565 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $956,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Luxfer

In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple sold 4,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $60,350.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,920 shares in the company, valued at $495,446. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 4,010 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $60,350.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $313,055.05. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,368 shares of company stock worth $321,588. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Luxfer's dividend payout ratio is currently 173.33%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer NYSE: LXFR, is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.

Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.

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