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Sidoti Issues Negative Outlook for Civeo Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Civeo logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Sidoti lowered its Civeo earnings forecasts, projecting Q3 2026 EPS of ($0.33), down from ($0.09), and FY2026 EPS of ($1.26). The firm expects a return to profitability in FY2027, with estimated EPS of $0.09.
  • Civeo’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, reporting a loss of $0.23 per share versus the consensus loss estimate of $0.30, while revenue reached $180.02 million compared with expectations of $172.18 million.
  • Civeo shares opened at $31.03 after declining 1.5%; analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with a $37.00 target price, and institutional investors own 81.44% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Civeo in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Civeo's current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Civeo's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Civeo from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Civeo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVEO

Civeo Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE CVEO opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $320.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.72. Civeo has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company's stock.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of workforce accommodations and integrated facility management services, primarily serving the oil and gas, mining, and construction sectors. The company specializes in the development, ownership, and operation of remote lodging facilities, commonly known as “man camps,” designed to house workers in geographically challenging environments. Its services include turnkey accommodations, catering, housekeeping, grounds maintenance, and logistical support, tailored to meet the needs of large-scale energy and resource projects.

With a network of lodges and villages across North America and Australia, Civeo caters to clients operating in regions such as Alberta's oil sands, the Bakken shale play, and Australia's Pilbara and Bowen Basin mining districts.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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