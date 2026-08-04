Sidoti Issues Negative Outlook for Civeo Earnings

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Civeo in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Civeo's current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Civeo's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Civeo from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Civeo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

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Civeo Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE CVEO opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $320.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.72. Civeo has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company's stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of workforce accommodations and integrated facility management services, primarily serving the oil and gas, mining, and construction sectors. The company specializes in the development, ownership, and operation of remote lodging facilities, commonly known as “man camps,” designed to house workers in geographically challenging environments. Its services include turnkey accommodations, catering, housekeeping, grounds maintenance, and logistical support, tailored to meet the needs of large-scale energy and resource projects.

With a network of lodges and villages across North America and Australia, Civeo caters to clients operating in regions such as Alberta's oil sands, the Bakken shale play, and Australia's Pilbara and Bowen Basin mining districts.

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