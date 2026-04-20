Sidoti Predicts Kamada's Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti boosted their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Kamada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Sidoti analyst J. Sidoti now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Kamada's current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Kamada's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.19%.The company had revenue of $44.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.07 million.

Get Kamada alerts: Sign Up

A number of other analysts have also commented on KMDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price target on Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kamada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kamada

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Kamada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 305.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Kamada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 119.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma‐derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha‐1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kamada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kamada wasn't on the list.

While Kamada currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here