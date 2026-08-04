Sidoti Reduces Earnings Estimates for Titan International

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI - Free Report) - Sidoti decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Titan International's current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Titan International's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Titan International in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Titan International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Titan International alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWI

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $465.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.45. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Titan International had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $484.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $480.06 million.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Titan International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,543 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 128,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Titan International by 322.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,863 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 151,078 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 773,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 168,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,477,119 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 235,632 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan's product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel‐and‐tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Titan International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Titan International wasn't on the list.

While Titan International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here