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Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Siemens logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Siemens shares reached a new 52-week high of $167.04, last trading at $166.68, with the stock up from its prior close of $164.85.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: five analysts rate Siemens a Buy, five a Hold and one a Sell, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating.
  • Siemens’ latest quarterly results fell short of expectations, with EPS of $1.43 versus $1.56 forecast and revenue of $23.13 billion versus $23.48 billion expected; full-year 2026 guidance is 6.228–6.461 EPS.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Siemens.

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.04 and last traded at $166.68, with a volume of 110602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC raised Siemens from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIEGY

Siemens Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.92.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). Siemens had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.68%.The business had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.48 billion. Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.228-6.461 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens AG will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company's activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

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