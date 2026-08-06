Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.26 and traded as high as C$23.40. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$22.74, with a volume of 805,301 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$24.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotia boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$26.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.45.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of C$277.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.4595351 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Sienna Senior Living's dividend payout ratio is presently 195.00%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc TSX: SIA offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

Further Reading

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