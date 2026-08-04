Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.94 and traded as high as $15.64. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 72,442 shares traded.

Get Sify Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIFY shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sify Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sify Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sify Technologies has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business's 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.23 million. Sify Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sify Technologies Limited will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 59.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 969.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 135,109 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited is an India‐based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company's core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify's end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.

In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP‐MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sify Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sify Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Sify Technologies currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here