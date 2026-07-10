Sify Technologies (SIFY) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0098 per share and revenue of $184.2760 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Sify Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Sify Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

Sify Technologies stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sify Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Sify Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Sify Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Sify Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited is an India‐based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company's core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify's end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.

In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP‐MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sify Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sify Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Sify Technologies currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here