SIG (LON:SHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SIG (LON:SHI - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.90) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SIG had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

Here are the key takeaways from SIG's conference call:

Weak markets pressured first-half results: Like-for-like sales declined 1.5%, underlying operating profit fell to about £11 million from £15 million, and the margin decreased 40 basis points to 0.8%. Management expects subdued demand to continue through the second half, with full-year operating profit around £25 million.

Like-for-like sales declined 1.5%, underlying operating profit fell to about £11 million from £15 million, and the margin decreased 40 basis points to 0.8%. Management expects subdued demand to continue through the second half, with full-year operating profit around £25 million. Management delivered £10 million of cost-saving benefits in H1 through procurement, restructuring, branch closures and overhead actions, and plans to accelerate these initiatives despite the lack of a near-term market recovery.

Management delivered in H1 through procurement, restructuring, branch closures and overhead actions, and plans to accelerate these initiatives despite the lack of a near-term market recovery. SIG is targeting a £50 million operating-profit run-rate improvement by mid-2028 , at least £100 million of cash generation by the end of 2027 and leverage below 3x net debt-to-EBITDA. However, leverage currently remains high at 5x, with net debt of £532 million.

SIG is targeting a , at least £100 million of cash generation by the end of 2027 and leverage below 3x net debt-to-EBITDA. However, leverage currently remains high at 5x, with net debt of £532 million. UK Roofing continued to outperform, with estimated market outperformance of 4%, improved operating margins and £6 million of free cash flow. Growth opportunities include solar roofing, digital capabilities, selective network expansion and AI-enabled pricing and inventory management.

UK Roofing continued to outperform, with estimated market outperformance of 4%, improved operating margins and £6 million of free cash flow. Growth opportunities include solar roofing, digital capabilities, selective network expansion and AI-enabled pricing and inventory management. Benelux returned to profitability, while Poland, Ireland and the Netherlands remained growth areas; the planned closure of loss-making Belgian subsidiary MPA could provide an additional improvement opportunity, as it incurred an approximately €500,000 loss in H1.

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SIG Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at GBX 8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.09. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 6.72 and a 52 week high of GBX 14.31. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 14 target price on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 9 to GBX 8.90 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 8.70 to GBX 8 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SIG currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 10.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHI

SIG Company Profile

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets. We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers. We use our network of around 430 winning branches across local markets with superior customer service, specialist expertise and on-time delivery to add value to both our customers and suppliers.

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