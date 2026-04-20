Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.3125.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $9.10 to $6.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

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Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 9.52. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $220.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.50.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 49.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sight Sciences

In other news, CTO David Badawi sold 8,168 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $28,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,990,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,926,209.20. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Rodberg sold 7,231 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 230,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $819,833.45. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,273 shares of company stock worth $221,764. Insiders own 28.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,380 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,355 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 32.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,665 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,634 shares of the company's stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,579 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company's stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive treatments for chronic eye diseases. The company's flagship products include the OMNI® Surgical System, designed to address multiple points of resistance in the eye's natural drainage pathways to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, and the TearCare® System, a wearable device for treating meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye disease through targeted thermal pulsation therapy.

Since its founding in 2012 and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker SGHT, Sight Sciences has pursued a strategy of combining research-driven product development with a direct sales force model.

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