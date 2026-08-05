Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.72 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 46.83%.

Here are the key takeaways from Sight Sciences' conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 20% year over year to $23.4 million, driven by growth in both interventional glaucoma and dry eye; net loss improved 63% to $4.4 million.

Second-quarter revenue increased 20% year over year to $23.4 million, driven by growth in both interventional glaucoma and dry eye; net loss improved 63% to $4.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 revenue guidance to $88 million–$92 million and lowered adjusted operating expense guidance to $92 million–$94 million, citing stronger execution and continued expense discipline.

Management raised 2026 revenue guidance to $88 million–$92 million and lowered adjusted operating expense guidance to $92 million–$94 million, citing stronger execution and continued expense discipline. Positive Sentiment: TearCare dry-eye revenue nearly doubled sequentially to a record $2.7 million, with ordering accounts rising to 176 and covered lives increasing to approximately 14.5 million. The company expects reimbursement-related momentum to build in the second half, although additional payer wins are not included in guidance.

TearCare dry-eye revenue nearly doubled sequentially to a record $2.7 million, with ordering accounts rising to 176 and covered lives increasing to approximately 14.5 million. The company expects reimbursement-related momentum to build in the second half, although additional payer wins are not included in guidance. Positive Sentiment: OMNI glaucoma revenue grew 8% year over year, while active accounts reached a record and utilization recovered to its highest level since late 2024. Aetna added roughly 25 million covered lives, and the company plans a staged OMNI Ultra rollout beginning before its full launch at the AAO meeting and broader adoption in 2027.

OMNI glaucoma revenue grew 8% year over year, while active accounts reached a record and utilization recovered to its highest level since late 2024. Aetna added roughly 25 million covered lives, and the company plans a staged OMNI Ultra rollout beginning before its full launch at the AAO meeting and broader adoption in 2027. Negative Sentiment: Cash declined to $79.8 million after a $5.4 million Alcon litigation-related success-fee payment; the company also faces ongoing legal uncertainty as Alcon appeals the judgment, which included approximately $55 million in damages and interest plus future royalties.

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Sight Sciences Price Performance

SGHT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. 458,343 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,958. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.38.

Trending Headlines about Sight Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Sight Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Sight Sciences reported an adjusted loss of $0.08 per share, narrower than the $0.15–$0.18 analyst consensus and improved from a $0.23 loss a year earlier. Revenue rose to $23.39 million versus estimates of approximately $21.72 million. Sight Sciences Q2 earnings

Sight Sciences reported an adjusted loss of $0.08 per share, narrower than the $0.15–$0.18 analyst consensus and improved from a $0.23 loss a year earlier. Revenue rose to $23.39 million versus estimates of approximately $21.72 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised. The company now expects 2026 revenue of $88 million to $92 million, above the roughly $86.1 million consensus estimate, while also reducing its adjusted operating-expense outlook. Sight Sciences Q2 financial results

The company now expects 2026 revenue of $88 million to $92 million, above the roughly $86.1 million consensus estimate, while also reducing its adjusted operating-expense outlook. Positive Sentiment: Commercial access improved. Aetna updated its commercial glaucoma surgery policy to recognize the OMNI Surgical System and SION Surgical Instrument as medically necessary for eligible mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma patients, potentially expanding reimbursement and adoption. Aetna coverage announcement

Aetna updated its commercial glaucoma surgery policy to recognize the OMNI Surgical System and SION Surgical Instrument as medically necessary for eligible mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma patients, potentially expanding reimbursement and adoption. Positive Sentiment: OMNI Ultra received FDA clearance. The next-generation implant-free glaucoma device enables single-pass circumferential canaloplasty followed by trabeculotomy and is scheduled for U.S. commercialization in the fourth quarter of 2026. OMNI Ultra FDA clearance

The next-generation implant-free glaucoma device enables single-pass circumferential canaloplasty followed by trabeculotomy and is scheduled for U.S. commercialization in the fourth quarter of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern. SGHT continues to post net losses, with a negative net margin and return on equity, so investors may require evidence that stronger sales and lower expenses can lead to sustained profitability.

SGHT continues to post net losses, with a negative net margin and return on equity, so investors may require evidence that stronger sales and lower expenses can lead to sustained profitability. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment. Reported insider activity over the past six months included 13 sales and no purchases, including sales by senior executives.

Insider Activity at Sight Sciences

In related news, CTO David Badawi sold 7,418 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $40,873.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,982,872 shares in the company, valued at $10,925,624.72. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Rodberg sold 6,902 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $36,994.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 224,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,838.32. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 58,566 shares of company stock worth $318,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 133,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 50,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,634 shares of the company's stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,934 shares of the company's stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 30,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 100,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.15 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sight Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive treatments for chronic eye diseases. The company's flagship products include the OMNI® Surgical System, designed to address multiple points of resistance in the eye's natural drainage pathways to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, and the TearCare® System, a wearable device for treating meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye disease through targeted thermal pulsation therapy.

Since its founding in 2012 and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker SGHT, Sight Sciences has pursued a strategy of combining research-driven product development with a direct sales force model.

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