Sigma Lithium (SGML) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2306 per share and revenue of $68.3360 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10. Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 41.84%.The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. On average, analysts expect Sigma Lithium to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sigma Lithium from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sigma Lithium from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGML

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 7,339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

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