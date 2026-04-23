Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Freedom Capital

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Freedom Capital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SILA. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sila Realty Trust to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.00.

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Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE SILA opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. Sila Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.46). Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sila Realty Trust will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

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