Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Silence Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8%

NASDAQ:SLN traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $9.09. 365,408 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,265. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $429.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,943.86% and a negative return on equity of 105.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 252,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,653 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence's technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company's lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

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