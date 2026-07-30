Silence Therapeutics (SLN) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.1387) per share and revenue of $1.1680 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.14). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,943.86% and a negative return on equity of 105.34%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, analysts expect Silence Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

SLN opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 361,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,363 shares of the company's stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 78,854 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 279,637 shares of the company's stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,474 shares of the company's stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SLN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Silence Therapeutics

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence's technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company's lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

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