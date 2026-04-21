Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $30.25. Silicom shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 209,972 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silicom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silicom

Silicom Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.54%.The business had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.65 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom's solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

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