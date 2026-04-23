Silicom (SILC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $16.9740 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.54%.The firm had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.65 million.

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Silicom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $30.69 on Thursday. Silicom has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Silicom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Silicom by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silicom in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Silicom by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silicom in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom's solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

Further Reading

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