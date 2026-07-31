Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Susquehanna

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "positive" rating on the semiconductor producer's stock. Susquehanna's price objective points to a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock's current price.

SIMO has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $240.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $300.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 21.7%

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $255.10 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $355.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 22.06%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Motion Technology

In other news, Director Kuan-Ming Lin sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,592,500. The trade was a 19.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Han-Ping Shieh sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,000. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,250 in the last ninety days. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 346 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Silicon Motion Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Silicon Motion Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations: Revenue rose 127% year over year and 32% sequentially to $451.0 million, above the $403.4 million consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS were $2.43, surpassing expectations of $2.13, while GAAP earnings reached $3.99 per ADS. Silicon Motion Technology Q2 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Rise; Issues Q3 Guidance

Revenue rose 127% year over year and 32% sequentially to $451.0 million, above the $403.4 million consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS were $2.43, surpassing expectations of $2.13, while GAAP earnings reached $3.99 per ADS. Positive Sentiment: Growth broadened across key product lines: SSD controller sales increased roughly 50% to 55% year over year, eMMC and UFS controller sales grew about 95% to 100%, and Ferri and Boot Drive solutions surged nearly 1,700%. Management said demand is expanding from consumer storage into enterprise, automotive and AI infrastructure markets. Silicon Motion Reports Record Second-Quarter 2026 Revenue and Profit Growth, Raises Third-Quarter Outlook

SSD controller sales increased roughly 50% to 55% year over year, eMMC and UFS controller sales grew about 95% to 100%, and Ferri and Boot Drive solutions surged nearly 1,700%. Management said demand is expanding from consumer storage into enterprise, automotive and AI infrastructure markets. Positive Sentiment: Q3 guidance was well above consensus: Silicon Motion forecast revenue of $519 million to $541 million, representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% annual growth, versus analyst expectations of approximately $428.3 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected at 50% to 51%, with operating margin projected at 27.5% to 28.5%. Silicon Motion projects Q3 revenue $519M-$541M as gross margin targets 50%-51%

Silicon Motion forecast revenue of $519 million to $541 million, representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% annual growth, versus analyst expectations of approximately $428.3 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected at 50% to 51%, with operating margin projected at 27.5% to 28.5%. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Needham raised its price target from $240 to $355 and maintained a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that SIMO’s AI, enterprise and storage-controller expansion can support additional upside. Needham raises Silicon Motion price target

Needham raised its price target from $240 to $355 and maintained a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that SIMO’s AI, enterprise and storage-controller expansion can support additional upside. Neutral Sentiment: SIMO also benefited from a broader positive tone across chip stocks, while its planned appearance with MediaTek at FMS 2026 highlights ongoing efforts to develop AI-ready automotive storage solutions. Silicon Motion jumps on positive day for chip stocks

SIMO also benefited from a broader positive tone across chip stocks, while its planned appearance with MediaTek at FMS 2026 highlights ongoing efforts to develop AI-ready automotive storage solutions. Negative Sentiment: Management acknowledged consumer-market headwinds tied to NAND pricing and supply conditions. Operating expenses and inventories also increased, and recent insider activity consisted of sales rather than purchases, potentially limiting investor enthusiasm if growth moderates.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

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