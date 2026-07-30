Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $209.68, but opened at $259.99. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $256.1250, with a volume of 485,931 shares traded.

The semiconductor producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.02%.The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology's quarterly revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $145.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $246.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIMO

Insider Transactions at Silicon Motion Technology

In related news, Director Han-Ping Shieh sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. This trade represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuan-Ming Lin sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,592,500. The trade was a 19.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,250. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 346 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company's stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.24.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

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