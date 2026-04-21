Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $299.53 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SIMO opened at $138.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.17. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $146.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $140.00 price target on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIMO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,660 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,988 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,806 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,738 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

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