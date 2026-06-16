Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv Sells 20,095 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $8,100,696.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,309,588.72. This trade represents a 28.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.07. 6,308,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $269.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Melius Research set a $565.00 price target on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

More Dell Technologies News

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About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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