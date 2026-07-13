Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv Sells 34,869 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $15,814,486.26. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,071.94. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $7.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $427.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,652,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.22. The stock has a market cap of $276.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 74.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company's stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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