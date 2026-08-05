Similarweb (SMWB) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $75.5630 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.04 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, analysts expect Similarweb to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Similarweb alerts: Sign Up

Similarweb Stock Performance

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.18 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Similarweb from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Similarweb from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Similarweb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Similarweb news, Director Harel Moshe Beit-On purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $291,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,885,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,345,676.42. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamar Rapaport-Dagim purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 63,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $204,740.48. The trade was a 169.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 271,105 shares of company stock worth $1,020,726 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Similarweb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd now owns 480,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. NYSE: SMWB is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Similarweb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Similarweb wasn't on the list.

While Similarweb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here