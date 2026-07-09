Simmons First National (SFNC) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $250.98 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 25.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $241.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Simmons First National Stock Down 2.2%

SFNC stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Simmons First National's dividend payout ratio is presently -33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Simmons First National from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research cut Simmons First National from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $24.00 target price on Simmons First National in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFNC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,569,943 shares of the bank's stock worth $144,223,000 after acquiring an additional 389,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,814,476 shares of the bank's stock valued at $128,453,000 after acquiring an additional 70,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,508,330 shares of the bank's stock worth $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 91,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,005,654 shares of the bank's stock worth $37,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,794 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 212,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company's stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation NASDAQ: SFNC is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company's core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

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